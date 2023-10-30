Milwaukee fatal shooting, Vel. R. Phillips and Center, man charged

article

A 38-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near Vel. R. Phillips and Center on Saturday, Oct. 14. The accused is Maurice Newton – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Flee or elude an officer

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of cocaine

Possession of narcotic drugs

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a shooting near Vel R. Phillips and Center late on Saturday, Oct. 14. Officers who arrived on the scene found Brandon Long was shot, lying on the ground. The criminal complaint says Long died on the way to the hospital.

Officers spoke with a gas station clerk who heard two to three gunshots near two of the gas pumps. That clerk say the victim running away but did not see the suspect/shooter.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the BP gas station. It showed around 9:54 p.m., the shooter arrives at the gas station on foot. Around 9:58 p.m., "the defendant enters the gas station, walks to the counter, and purchases items with cash," the complaint says. Moments later, the camera shows the defendant remain just outside the gas station. At 10:10 p.m., Long arrived at the gas station and "appears to talk to people in cars in the lot, and at 10:11 p.m., Long begins speaking with the defendant." The complaint says just before 10:13 p.m., "Long walks toward his vehicle and the defendant continues to engage and stand directly in Long's way and appears to be saying something to Long." When Long and the defendant get to the back of Long's car, the complaint says "the defendant swings at Long with the defendant's left hand, then pulls a firearm out of the right side of his clothing with this right hand and extend his arm and shoots at Long multiple times." Moment later, the defendant walks away from the gas station.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint states on Oct. 24, police officers were dispatched to a liquor store near 5th and Center to check for the defendant. Officers spotted an SUV the defendant was suspected of driving. A few moments later, they attempted a traffic stop on the SUV. The complaint says the SUV fled, "increased speeds up to approximately 70 mph, and nearly struck a vehicle near 24th and Hopkins Street." The driver of the SUV "began to lose control at a curve in the road, the vehicle then struck the curb on the east side of Hopkins Street, spun 180 degrees and struck a tree," the complaint says. Officers approached the car and took the driver out of the driver's seat. He was identified as the defendant, Maurice Newton.

According to the criminal complaint, police searched the SUV and located substances later identified as cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

When first questioned by police, Newton "denied having any involvement in Long's homicide." During a second interview, Newton "admitted he was at the gas station the night of the shooting and stated that prior to the shooting, Long threatened to kill the defendant. He then admitted he swung at Long but did not know if he hit Long. He then admitted he took out a gun and said he shot four times." The defendant told police "the gun he had was black and that he found it in the alley earlier that day. He claimed he threw it in a sewer after the shooting, but stated he did not remember where," the complaint says.

Newton made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Oct. 29. Cash bond was set at $500,000.