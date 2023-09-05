August Milwaukee shooting, 9 wounded; FBI, police seek video, pictures

The Milwaukee Police Department and FBI are asking for the public's help to obtain any electronic media – pictures or video – that may help them in their investigation into a shooting near 14th and Burnham late on Saturday, Aug. 19.

14th and Burnham, Milwaukee

Nine people were wounded in that south side Milwaukee shooting. Six males and three females – ranging in age from 16 to 42 – were wounded.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered. However, police said the investigation is ongoing.

Officials say they are now looking for media of events leading up to, during, and after a shooting that occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 19.

If you have information or media that could help authorities in this matter, you are urged to share it via the QR code above or by filling out a form on the FBI's website.