Milwaukee shooting near Elsa's, Cathedral Square

A Milwaukee shooting injured two people near Jefferson and Wells Wednesday night, Sept. 27.

Police said a 55-year-old and a 27-year-old were hurt.

According to police, the shooter was outside Elsa's On the Park, and the victims were inside.

MFD said one person was taken to the hospital.

The second victim suffered a graze wound to the head and was not taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into what might have led to the shooting, but police said Wednesday night it doesn't appear to have been a random act.