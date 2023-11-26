Milwaukee shooting; near 85th, 54-year-old taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital following a Milwaukee shooting Sunday, Nov. 26.
Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. near N 85th St. The victim was being treated for non-fatal injuries and is expected to survive.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.