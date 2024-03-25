Milwaukee shooting Monday, 1 injured

article

A 32-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Monday, March 25.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday at an undisclosed location.

The 32-year-old victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

The location and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.