Milwaukee shooting; man wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 19 at an unknown location.

The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a single gunshot wound and arrived at the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.