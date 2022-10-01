Milwaukee shooting; Madison man wounded near 13th and Vine

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 13th and Vine that left man one injured early on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Officials say the 17-year-old Madison man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter in this incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.