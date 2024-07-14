Milwaukee shooting at liquor store; 21-year-old man accused

article

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a shooting that happened near 91st and Brown Deer on Friday, July 5. The accused is Lonnie Shepherd Jr. – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless injury

Robbery (use of force)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (three counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Friday evening, July 5 to a "shots fired" incident. Officials located a 19-year-old victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police spoke with the victim who said he was walking with two people to a liquor store on W. Brown Deer Road. He stated he was carrying his firearm under his left armpit. The victim "stated when he got into the store he noticed the defendant. (The victim) stated that he could tell that the suspect wanted his firearm. (The victim) stated that he approached the counter and the defendant and the second subject started shooting at him," the complaint says.

Surveillance video shows the victim and two others walk into the liquor store to purchase merchandise. Moments later, "two suspects, including the defendant, enter the store," the complaint says. The complaint goes on to say, "Suspect one has his right hand on a gun in his own waistband. Suspect one grabs for the victim's gun located in the victim's front waist band. Suspect 2 is standing between both the victim and suspect 1. The victim pulls away and backs away from suspect 1. Suspect 2 points firearm at the victim and appears to fire one gunshot at the victim's chest. Suspect 2 then draws his firearm and shoots at the victim. Both suspects continue to shoot at the victim." Eventually, suspect 1 runs up to the victim and takes his firearm. The complaint says "Suspect 2 runs to assist Suspect 1 and falls to the ground hitting the left side of his head hard on the ground." Both suspects fled the store.

Detectives learned through surveillance video that both suspects arrived and left in a black Mercury Milan with a temporary license plate. On July 7, police conducted a traffic stop on that vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue. The complaint says the defendant, Lonnie Shepherd, was in the front passenger seat. Inside the vehicle, officers recovered a 9mm handgun between the front passenger seat and the center console. Investigators also recovered a gun light and unfired cartridges.

When a detective conducted a wanted check for Shepherd, it revealed Shepherd "had an active warrant for violation of probation," the complaint says. Shepherd also was on electronic monitoring.

When police conducted an interview with Shepherd, they "asked if DNA was going to come back on the gun." Shepherd stated "his DNA was going to come back because he touched it, but it doesn't belong to him. Shepherd stated that the suspect vehicle, the Mercury, was his vehicle," the complaint says.

Shepherd made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, July 13. Cash bond was set at $30,000.