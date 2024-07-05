Milwaukee shootings Friday; 3 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Friday, July 5.

Police are still looking for the people responsible for each shooting.

30th Arthur

The first shooting happened near 30th and Arthur shortly after midnight.

Police say the 50-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it appears to be related to a physical fight that occurred prior to the shooting.

North and Richards

Two people, both 41-years-old, were shot at approximately 3 a.m. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.