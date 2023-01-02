Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near Holton and Keefe

article

Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Holton and Keefe on the city's north side Monday morning, Jan. 2.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. The victim was treated on the scene, officials say.

Officers are seeking an unknown shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information on this shooting is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.