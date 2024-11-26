Milwaukee shooting, guns stolen from home; Frederick Couch sentenced

article

The Brief Frederick Couch was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 25 to six years in prison plus an additional three years of extended supervision after he pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury. Frederick Couch was charged, along with two others, in connection to a June shooting and armed robbery that happened on the city's north side The victim said three people robbed him, and he was taken to a hospital and treated for two gunshot wounds to his leg.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Frederick Couch on Monday, Nov. 25 to six years in prison plus an additional three years of extended supervision after he pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury.

Frederick Couch was charged, along with two others, in connection to a June shooting and armed robbery that happened on the city's north side.

Case details

Prosecutors said 30-year-old Marvin Terry shot the victim, after which 47-year-old Frederick Couch and 30-year-old Darius Stevens stole guns from the victim's home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police were called to a shooting near 44th and Villard on June 29. The victim said three people robbed him, and he was taken to a hospital and treated for two gunshot wounds to his leg.

At the hospital, a criminal complaint states the victim told police he had "hung out" with the three people who robbed him almost every day since May. He started to notice some of his belongings would come up missing after the group hung out together, so he stopped letting them into his home.

The victim said the four of them were drinking as he gave one of them a haircut prior to the shooting, according to prosecutors. About 10 minutes after he got home, he said the three showed up at his house. He said they appeared to be upset, and they tried to push the door open.

One of the three – later identified as Terry – pulled out a gun during the struggle at the door, the victim said, per the complaint. The victim felt his knee buckle and fell to the floor. The other two men – later identified as Couch and Stevens – then went into the house and stole two guns. The three men then fled the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Investigators found multiple bullet casings inside the home, the complaint states. Surveillance video from the area showed three men walking near the victim's home shortly after the victim got there, and a witness said she saw men struggling at the door before she heard gunshots.

All three men were charged with first-degree reckless injury and armed robbery. Terry was also charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. As part of a plea deal, Couch pleaded guilty to the 1st-degree reckless injury charge. The armed robbery charge was dismissed, but read in for the purpose of sentencing.

Court records show a warrant has been out for Darius Stevens' arrest since July. Marvin Terry was in court on Nov. 25 for a status conference. He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 5 for a plea hearing.