Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 29, 2024 7:03pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed and two others were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings on Saturday, June 29.

Police are still looking for the people responsible for each shooting. 

38th and Elmhurst

Just north of Capitol Drive, a 31-year-old was shot around 3 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

44th and Villard

A second person was shot around 6:10 p.m. Police said the 47-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Buffum and Burleigh

A 50-year-old was shot around 6:45 p.m. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.