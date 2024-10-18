article

A woman is accused of attempted homicide after a fight and shooting at a downtown Milwaukee restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Prosecutors said 25-year-old Dinena Campbell of Wauwatosa got upset about how long her food was taking, and it set off a chain of violent events at a George Webb.

Police were called to the scene on King Drive near Wells Street around 2:25 a.m. that morning and spoke to multiple witnesses. According to a criminal complaint, an employee told officers that a man and a woman – later identified as Campbell – came in and ordered food.

Prosecutors said Campbell got upset about how long the food was taking and started to argue with and throw things at an employee. That employee started to throw things back at Campbell. Eventually, a witness said Campbell tried to spit on the employee before yelling: "I'm gonna get my gun and pop you."

A fight then started inside the restaurant, and the complaint states Campbell grabbed a gun from the man she was with, pointed it at the employee and fired a shot. Campbell and the man then went outside, and a witness said she then threatened to "kill" another employee.

A witness said Campbell put a gun to that employee's head and pulled the trigger several times, according to prosecutors, but the gun did not go off. Campbell then hit the employee in the head with the gun.

Campbell and the man then left the scene in a blue car, the complaint states. Officers found one bullet casing inside the restaurant and a bullet strike to a wall behind the restaurant's counter.

Surveillance video showed the events unfolded how the witnesses said it did, prosecutors said, and also showed the man trying to break up the fight. It showed a magazine drop from the gun "almost simultaneously" with the time a gunshot was "clearly heard" and the victim was running away and falling down.

Later that morning, officers found the car and the man who was with Campbell and pulled him over. He said he was on his way to the police station to turn in his gun because it was used in a shooting. He, too, recounted the fight and shooting at George Webb.

Campbell is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the case. Court records show she is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $100,000 bond.