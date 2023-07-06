Milwaukee shooting over fireworks in alley, 56-year-old man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting a man over fireworks being shot off in an alley. The accused is 56-year-old Richard Cordero – who now faces a charge of first-degree reckless injury.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were called to the area near 12th and Cleveland on Tuesday, July 4 for a shooting. Detectives arrived on the scene and found the victim, a 45-year-old man, in his garage with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told police Cordero got into a verbal argument with the victim over the victim "continuously igniting fireworks in the alley," the complaint said.

Detectives obtained video footage from a home security camera nearby. It showed the victim "lighting fireworks and pointing the fireworks southward in the alley," the complaint said. At one point, the video shows Cordero and the victim engaged in an argument – and Cordero "extended an arm out towards (the victim)."

Investigators found two brass .380 caliber spent casings in the alley. They also found a gun in a kitchen cabinet next to the door in which Cordero exited from. The weapon was identified as a .380 caliber Beretta pistol.

Cordero is slated to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Aug. 24.