A domestic dispute ended with two people dead on Sunday, and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is now calling it a suspected murder-suicide.

The backstory:

Milwaukee police said a 45-year-old man shot a 41-year-old woman in the head before turning the gun on himself near 78th and Silver Spring. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.

The medical examiner's office identified the woman as Kia Her, and the man as her partner, Chang Thao.

"Domestic violence situations – there is far too much lethal violence in Milwaukee," said Carmen Pitre, CEO of Sojourner Family Peace Center.

Domestic violence resources

What they're saying:

The medical examiner's office said the shooting happened during an argument between the two, and the woman's child witnessed what happened.

Pitre said Sojourner helps hundreds of domestic violence survivors every year, including many children.

"There's far too many children who are witnessing these incidents, whose lives are torn apart now, who have to live with this legacy and move forward," she said. "If you don’t want kids to grow up believing that violence is normal, then we have to heal what they are witnessing and prevent it."

There are many organizations out there to help, including the Hmong American Women's Association of Milwaukee.

The organization posted a statement on Tuesday that read, in part, it is "deeply shocked and saddened by the recent murder-suicide" and "many of us knew the individuals through their business and are now grieving at a time when the Hmong community is supposed to be celebrating the Hmong New Year."

What you can do:

If you or someone you know needs assistance, there are resources available: