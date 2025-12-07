Milwaukee domestic dispute shooting; 2 dead near 78th and Silver Spring

article

Two people are dead after a domestic dispute led to a shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, Dec. 7, police said.

Shooting investigation

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, two people got into a domestic dispute.

During that dispute, a 45-year-old man shot and killed a 41-year-old. The 45-year-old man then shot and killed himself, officials said.

Police have not identified either person – or shared their relationship.

Neighbors react

What they're saying:

Neighbors told FOX6 News, a handful of houses along 78th Street were blocked off for hours.

"This one kind of surprised me since it’s right here in my area," said Robert Lark of Milwaukee.

Lark said he has lived in the neighborhood for a little more than a decade. He said he's never heard of an incident quite like this one.

"Usually, when you see tape like that, something involved a shooting," Lark said.

78th and Silver Spring

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.