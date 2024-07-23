Milwaukee shooting at Dineen Park; chilling new video released

Chilling new video shows a hail of gunfire at Dineen Park in Milwaukee. A teenage girl died in the shooting.

A single gunshot followed by rapid gunfire. A camera captured more than 40 seconds of shooting near Dineen Park early Monday, July 22.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the chaos happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old girl dead and nine others hurt.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen who died as Amera Wallace.

"It’s just unfortunate, really, that something like that would happen to some kids," said Shakeem Love, who lives nearby.

Investigators said dozens of people were gathered at the park after a social media invitation went out for a car party. A fight broke out, shooting followed, bullets hit young people and two buildings.

"I heard shooting. I thought it was fireworks at first because it was a lot. I was like, ‘Oh no, those are gunshots.’ I did get on the floor," said Chandra Harris, a neighbor.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said investigators are still looking for any evidence and witnesses in this shooting. They say while they can't give specific updates, they ask anyone with video or information to come forward.

MCSO has not announced any arrests or identified any suspects.

Neighbors hope the gunfire does not return to their block.