Milwaukee shooting, 14-year-old charged with intentional homicide

The Brief A 14-year-old boy is charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors said he shot and killed a 15-year-old boy near Darien and Green Tree. Court records show the 14-year-old is being held in custody on $100,000 bond.



One Milwaukee teen is accused of killing another last month on the city's north side.

In Court:

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged 14-year-old Amud Newburn as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. Court records show he's being held in custody on $100,000 bond.

The backstory:

The shooting happened near Darien and Green Tree, just west of Teutonia, on Nov. 21. Police said the 15-year-old victim, identified in court filings as Azari Reed-Irish, died at the scene.

A criminal complaint said detectives found two bullet casings near the victim's body. They also found a cellphone, which was turned over to officers who discovered the victim had made a Cash App purchase at an electronics and smoke shop minutes before he was shot.

Surveillance image of subject, identified in court filings as Amud Newburn, on Nov. 21, 2025 (Courtesy: MCDAO)

Court filings said surveillance video from around the area showed four people, including the victim and Newburn. In one video, Newburn was holding "what appears to be a firearm."

One video showed one person walking on one side of the street when three others – including the victim and Newburn – crossed the street. The complaint said that video also showed Newburn "suddenly" grab the victim – leading to a brief struggle. Newburn then "rapidly" raised his hand and shot the victim; the muzzle flash was seen in the video.

The victim "immediately" dropped to the ground, and court filings said Newburn then shot him a second time. Newburn then bent down, appeared to take something from the victim, and ran from the scene – holding what appears to be a gun – with one of the other people with the group.

Witnesses speak

What they're saying:

According to the complaint, detectives interviewed one witness who said he saw a group of young people walking on Darien Street when he heard a gunshot. He then heard a second gunshot shortly after the first and saw two people – one of whom looked "like he had a gun in his hand" – run. He then looked and saw a body on the ground in the area where the gunshots came from, saw the victim and performed CPR until someone else took over.

More than a week after the shooting, detectives interviewed a second witness and showed the witness screenshots of surveillance video from the electronics and smoke shop where the victim had made a purchase. The witness identified the people in that surveillance, including the victim and Newburn.

The witness told detectives, according to court filings, that he saw "what appeared to be the imprint" of a gun in the victim's pants and saw Newburn had a gun in his pocket. The witness said he got "weird vibes" and thought Newburn and another person in the store planned to take the victim's gun.

After leaving the smoke shop, the witness said he heard gunshots and saw the victim on the ground – and believed Newburn was the shooter. Police showed the witness a photo of Newburn, and the witness identified him as the person who he believed was the shooter.