Milwaukee shooting Friday, 15-year-old dead near Darien and Green Tree

By
Published  November 21, 2025 7:51pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Shooting scene near Darien and Green Tree

The Brief

    • A teen was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday night, Nov. 21.
    • The shooting happened near Darien and Green Tree, just west of Teutonia.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - A teen was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday night, Nov. 21.

Darien and Green Tree

What we know:

The shooting happened near Darien and Green Tree, just west of Teutonia, around 5:30 p.m. Police said the 15-year-old victim died at the scene.

What you can do:

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police continue to seek whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene and received information from the Milwaukee Police Department.

