Milwaukee shooting Friday, 15-year-old dead near Darien and Green Tree
MILWAUKEE - A teen was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday night, Nov. 21.
Darien and Green Tree
What we know:
The shooting happened near Darien and Green Tree, just west of Teutonia, around 5:30 p.m. Police said the 15-year-old victim died at the scene.
What you can do:
What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police continue to seek whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
