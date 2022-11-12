25th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to one year in prison after prosecutors charged him in connection to a north side shooting incident.

Marley Boyce, 23, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to taking/driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of a plea deal, one count of reckless injury was dismissed.

According to a criminal complaint, Boyce, the shooting victim and others were at an apartment near 25th and Center on Friday, Feb. 18. Boyce and the victim were playing video games when the victim allegedly made fun of the defendant. The victim told police he left the room and when he came back, Boyce was armed with a handgun and asked him: "Where’s the money at?"

A fight broke out, and the victim slapped the gun out of Boyce's hand when it went off, striking the victim, the complaint read. Boyce allegedly then took the victim's coat with a wallet and keys to a Chevy HHR and left the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a collapsed lung.

Later that day, police performed a traffic stop on the Chevy HHR and the occupants said the defendant was at a hotel on Appleton Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.

The defendant was interviewed and admitted to being at the apartment at the time of the shooting. Though he denied shooting and placed the blame on someone else. The defendant said the victim had given him the car keys earlier.

In addition to prison time, Boyce was sentenced to 2 ½ years of extended supervision.