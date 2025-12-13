The Brief A Milwaukee boy was shot and killed near Phillips and Clarke. Family members bundled up to remember the 10-year-old on Saturday. The boy "presumably accidentally shot himself." Two people were arrested.



Family members bundled up and came together to remember 10-year-old Zysean Owten on Saturday. The Milwaukee boy was shot and killed earlier this week.

The backstory:

The shooting happened near Vel R. Phillips and Clarke on Tuesday night, Dec. 9. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Owten "presumably accidentally shot himself in the face with his friend's firearm."

MPD said a 36-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman have been arrested. Charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. It's not clear how those two people are connected to Owten.

Police scene near Phillips and Clarke

Message through pain

What they're saying:

Loved ones said Owten touched everyone who knew him. They described him as a charismatic young boy who was destined to be famous.

"Let a memory of him bring light into a dark situation," said Evangelist Shonta Jackson, a family friend. "We were here to comfort each other."

Those closest to the boy's family said he was so young, yet destined to accomplish so much. His bright future was cut short.

"A young child with a very bright future – smart, outgoing, talkative," Jackson said.

While criminal charges have been referred to prosecutors, those who gathered on Saturday had a message for gun owners.

Zysean Owten (photo provided by family)

"Lock up all firearms, you know? There are several places that offer free locks," said Jackson. "That would be the message."

What you can do:

Through the pain, the family said Owten's mother is still planning a celebration of life for her son. A GoFundMe online fundraiser was set up to help cover funeral costs.

"We just ask that people continue being here for the family. This is a very tough and trying time for them," said Rosalind McClain, a minister.