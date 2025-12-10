Milwaukee fatal shooting; Vel R. Phillips and Clarke, 10-year-old dead

article

A 10-year-old is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Dec. 9.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened near Vel R. Phillips and Clarke around 8:25 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.





