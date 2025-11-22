article

A Milwaukee man is wanted for an attempted robbery that prosecutors said is tied to a shooting that killed two people near Appleton and Ruby last month.

In Court:

Court records show prosecutors charged 47-year-old Mackenzie Burse with armed burglary, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A warrant for Burse's arrest was issued on Nov. 18.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors already charged 35-year-old Donovan Jones with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide for the shooting. Court records show he pleaded not guilty last month, and he posted $100,000 cash bond on Nov. 20.

Appleton and Ruby

The backstory:

A criminal complaint said Jones called 911 and said he thought he killed his friend. He said someone wearing a mask tried to run into the house and "rob us" after an all-night poker game – and he started shooting when he heard steps coming downstairs.

When police arrived, court filings said they found one shooting victim in the basement and the other in front of the home. Dwayne Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. Shaquille Madison died at a hospital.

Prosecutors said police found nine spent bullet casings and two guns in the basement, as well as one unspent casing in front of the home. They also found thousands of dollars in cash and two large poker tables with cards and chips.

What they're saying:

Police interviewed Jones and other witnesses who were at the home at the time.

The complaint said one witness told police that a person with a black mask walked through the front door with an "AK-47-style rifle" and pointed it into the room as he made "shooting sounds" before he ran out.

The witness also said she ran into the basement where Jones was, and they were next to the stairwell. Court filings said the witness heard a gunshot and glass breaking but did not know who shot. The witness eventually ran out from behind the stairwell and went upstairs and saw Carter on the basement floor when they ran out.

Crime scene near Ruby and Appleton, Milwaukee

Prosecutors said Jones told police that he was waiting to get paid after the poker game, which went past 6 a.m., when the power went out and everyone became "suspicious" and drew their weapons. When the power came back on and everyone was getting ready to leave, he said Carter went outside to take out trash.

Jones said Carter then ran back inside and said someone was trying to rob them, per the complaint. Jones then asked Carter who was robbing them, and Carter said that someone was outside with a mask on. Jones said he sprinted to the basement, hid under the stairs, and charged a round into the chamber of his gun – and he started shooting when he heard people walking around and saw the "silhouette of an arm and firearm" near him.

Police showed Jones a photo of Burse. The complaint said Jones did not know Burse, had never seen him at any poker game at the house, and he did not have consent to be there on Oct. 18.

Masked suspect

Surveillance Video:

Police looked at video that showed the outside of the house and, according to the complaint, saw a man wearing dark clothing and a ski mask. He was carrying a rifle and running toward the front door as Madison turned back inside the house. The person with the rifle opened the front door and went inside for about three seconds before he left and ran away down Appleton Avenue.

Additional surveillance cameras from the area captured a Mitsubishi Outlander around the area at the time of the shooting, and court filings said investigators determined Burse was the registered owner. Prosecutors noted that, "based on the totality of the video recovered and reviewed," it appeared the SUV was "working in concert" with the masked suspect as a "lookout."

Surveillance images from area of Appleton and Ruby

Dig deeper:

A detective interviewed Burse's probation agents, one of whom had been monitoring Burse since June. The complaint said she told investigators the masked suspect in surveillance clips and images "had the same body type and limp" as Burse. Another agent, who previously supervised Burse for two years, positively identified Burse as the person in those clips and images.

Police arrested Burse during a traffic stop on Oct. 20. While escorting him to an interrogation room, court filings noted a detective saw Burse had a "very distinctive gait" similar to the attempted robbery suspect as seen on surveillance.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Burse's phone. On it, prosecutors said there was a photo of a man's hand holding an unspent cartridge that was the same caliber and brand as the one found outside the home near Appleton and Ruby. That photo was dated Oct. 14, and the location where it was taken matched Burse's home address – which was across the alley and down the block from where the attempted robbery took place.