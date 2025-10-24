2 people shot, killed near Appleton and Ruby; Milwaukee man charged

The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged with two counts of 1st-degree reckless homicide, accused of shooting two people at a home. The accused, Donovan Jones, says a masked man entered the home with a rifle, and he (Jones) started firing at what he believed to be that person. Two other people who were already in the house, were shot instead.



A Milwaukee man has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree reckless homicide, accused of killing two people at a home near Appleton and Ruby on Oct. 18, 2025.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Donovan Jones shot two people following an all-night poker game, believing that someone was robbing the house.

One of those people died at the scene, and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Donovan Jones

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, prosecutors say Donovan Jones called 911 early Saturday morning, saying he thought he killed his friend. He said that someone tried to run into the house with a ski mask trying to "rob us," and that he heard steps coming downstairs, so he began shooting.

When police arrived, they found one of the shooting victims, Dwayne Carter, in the basement, where he was pronounced dead. The other shooting victim, Shaquille Madison, was found in front of the home and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Scene investigation

What we know:

Police on scene found nine spent 9mm casings in the basement. Carter was in possession of $5,230. On the floor in the basement were two 9mm handguns. Outside, where officers found Madison, was a backpack with $8,330 and a 9mm handgun.

Police noted two large poker tables, numerous whiteboards on the wall and a posting of poker rules. There were several open liquor bottles and a table of snacks. Cards and poker chips were on the tables.

Witness interviews

What we know:

Police interviewed two other people who were at the home with Jones, Madison, and Carter during the shooting.

One of those witnesses told police that 10 people had showed up to play poker that night and had since left. The witness saw a person with a black mask walk in the front door with an AK-47-style rifle and pointed it into the room and made shooting sounds, saying "pop pop pop," and then ran out of the doorway.

The witness ran into the basement to where Jones was, and they were next to the stairwell. The witness heard a gunshot and glass breaking but did not know who shot. The witness eventually ran out from behind the stairwell and went upstairs and saw Carter on the basement floor when they ran out.

Video

What we know:

Police looked at camera video that showed the outside of the house, which showed a man wearing dark clothing and a ski mask, carrying a rifle running towards the front door as Madison turned back inside the house.

The person with the rifle opens the front door and goes inside for about three seconds before running away down Appleton Avenue.

Statement from Jones

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that in a mirandized statement, Jones told police that he arrived at the home the night before for the poker game. According to Jones, the games usually end between midnight and 2 a.m., but this one went past 6 a.m.

Jones said that he was waiting to be paid when they lost power at the home, causing everyone to become suspicious and draw their weapons.

The power came back on, but as everyone was getting ready to leave, Carter went outside to take out the trash, and ran back inside, saying that someone was attempting to rob them. Jones asked Carter who was robbing them, and Carter said that someone was outside with a mask on. Jones said he sprinted to the basement, hid under the stairs, and charged a round into the chamber of his firearm.

Jones said Carter and Madison ran into a different area of the basement. Jones said he was afraid and could hear people walking around, and he saw the silhouette of an arm and firearm, walking near him. Jones said he began shooting toward the silhouette, firing multiple rounds. He then heard a body fall to the ground. [Jones] stated that he never saw anyone point a firearm at him, could not see what he was shooting, and was not aware of anyone returning fire (bold emphasis in the criminal complaint).

Police showed Jones a photo of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which was recovered from the scene. He identified this firearm as his, which he used in this shooting. A preliminary ballistics investigation linked the casings at the scene as coming from that firearm.

Court proceedings

What we know:

Donovan Jones made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County Court on Thursday, Oct. 23.

The state had requested a cash bond of $250,000.

However, the Milwaukee County Court Commissioner acknowledged that the bail request was excessive, as although the case is a "serious tragedy," it is different from typical first-degree reckless homicide cases the court usually sees.

"In this situation, we have a case where gentlemen are playing poker in the comfort of their home, a robber comes in – masked – with an AK-47, and comes into the residence," said Milwaukee County Court commissioner Barry Phillips. "All he knows is there is an armed intruder in the residence. He has a gun, and does what most of us…would do. Grab their weapon to protect their life and home. And be prepared to use it if necessary."

"It’s an unfortunate circumstance, and it's something that a jury will have to decide," Phillips added.

Cash bond for Jones was set at $35,000, which is what his defense initially asked for. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.