Walker's Point shooting, men charged with attempted homicide

Two Milwaukee men are charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a Walker's Point shooting that happened on Sept. 1.

Prosecutors accuse 45-year-old Armando Navejar and 38-year-old Joseph Pimentel of shooting a man after a bar fight.

Shooting, crash

While the shooting happened near 9th and Pierce, a criminal complaint states the victim tried to drive and crashed into a pole around the corner on Bruce Street. The victim's car had bullet strikes to its driver's side.

Prosecutors said the victim suffered four gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He later told police "King Mando" shot him. A witness, who was with the victim at the time of the shooting, said the shooters had gotten into a bar fight with the victim's friend earlier that day.

Shooting investigation near 9th and Bruce, Milwaukee

Surveillance video showed a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo with two men inside, per the complaint. One of the men got out and went up to the door of a residence, and the victim's car then drove into th frame. The victim could be heard saying "get away from my crib."

Later, surveillance video from the area of the shooting showed the same two vehicles pulling up to an alley. Shots were fired between the two cars, the complaint states, and the Monte Carlo drove off.

The victim's car rolled a few feet and a passenger got out from the passenger side to help the victim, according to prosecutors. While the passenger was out of the car, the Monte Carlo stopped in the middle of the road and someone inside pointed a gun out of the window and started shooting toward the victim's car again.

Prosecutors said everyone left the scene – the victim later crashing – but the Monte Carlo was seen on video circlng around the block a short time later. The victim's passenger told police he shot back at the people who were in the Monte Carlo during the encounter; he is not charged in the case.

Shooting investigation near 9th and Bruce, Milwaukee

In custody

Video from inside and outside the bar where the fight took place captured the two suspects, who each had identifiable tattoos, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors said a review of police databases identified Navejar, a known Latin Kings gang member, as one of the two. An officer identified Pimentel from prior investigations. A witness identified both men as the people involved in the shooting.

The complaint states police found an address associated with Navejar and executed a search warrant there on Sept. 3. Navejar was there and taken into custody. The white Monte Carlo was found behind the home covered with a tarp. Two guns and spent bullet casings were found inside the car.

Pimentel was arrested after a traffic stop, per the complaint.

Both Navejar and Pimentel are each charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Pimentel is also charged with felony bail jumping.

Court records show both men remain in the Milwaukee County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.