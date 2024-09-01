Milwaukee overnight shooting, 1 injured; started with argument

article

One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 1.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after midnight, a 25-year-old was shot in the area of 17th and Concordia.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting were the result of an argument.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.