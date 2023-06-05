Milwaukee shooting, 91st and Brown Deer Road, woman wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, June 5 near 91st and Brown Deer Road. It happened around 12:20 a.m.

The victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.