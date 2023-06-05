Milwaukee fatal shooting at 17th and Locust; man in 20s dead

article

Milwaukee police say a man in his 20s was fatally shot near 17th and Locust on Monday, June 5.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. The victim is an unidentified man – and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.