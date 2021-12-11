Milwaukee police: Waukesha woman shot near 84th and Villard

article

A Waukesha woman was shot and seriously injured on Milwaukee's north side Saturday morning, Dec. 11.

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened near 84th and Villard around 6:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting was the result of an argument, police said. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 28-year-old Waukesha woman were arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.