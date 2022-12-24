Milwaukee shooting near 80th and Winfield; 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 80th and Winfield that landed two people in the hospital on Friday, Dec. 23.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m.

According to officials, the victims were traveling in a vehicle when the shooters fired shots at the vehicle, striking the victims.

A 45-year-old Milwaukee woman was transported to a hospital to treat non-fatal wounds. The second victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to a hospital to treat life-threatening wounds.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the shooters.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.