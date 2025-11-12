article

The Milwaukee man charged in a shooting that killed an alderman's nephew and wounded two other people last month has been taken into custody in Oklahoma.

Prosecutors charged Martell Haire, 37, with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and more for the shooting that happened near 79th and Hampton. A warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Arrested in Oklahoma

Ald. Mark Chambers said law enforcement arrested Haire in Oklahoma on Wednesday, Nov. 12 – more than three weeks after the shooting that killed his 16-year-old nephew Marquis Champion and wounded two other people.

Marquis Champion (left) with Ald. Mark Champers during Hip Hop Week 2023 (Pat A. Robinson Photo/DCD-Department of City Development City of Milwaukee)

"Getting the suspect in custody is a huge relief to me and to my family, as well as to the loved ones of the two young men who were shot," Chambers said in a statement. "We want justice for Marquis and we also don’t want the suspect to be at large and in a position to harm someone else. We want to thank everyone in law enforcement who has worked on the case, and especially the U.S. Marshals and the officers in Oklahoma who captured Haire."

1 dead, 2 wounded

The shooting happened on the night of Oct. 20. A criminal complaint said a witness told detectives she and Haire got into a fight that night. She told Haire to leave, and he pulled out a gun and shot at the boys sitting at the table "for no reason."

79th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Prosecutors said one of the boys told detectives after he was shot that he "stayed on the ground and pretended he was dead so he wouldn't get shot more." He and another victim were taken to the hospital, while Champion died at the scene near 79th and Hampton.

Surveillance video showed a burst of gunfire – 12 shots in six seconds. The video also showed someone running away from the area roughly 20 seconds before the shots were fired, and the final frames showed the sheer shock as people scrambled for safety and to get help.