Milwaukee fatal teen shooting; accused shooter charged, on the run

article

The Brief Martell Haire was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and other counts in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen and injury of two others near 79th and Hampton. The shooting victim who died was identified as 16-year-old Marquis Champion. Haire is not in custody, and Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in locating him.



The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office filed criminal charges on Monday, Oct. 27 against Martell Haire in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen near 79th and Hampton on Oct. 20.

Milwaukee police also issued a plea for information on Haire's whereabouts, as he is not in custody.

Charges filed

What we know:

Officials said Haire was charged with the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

First-degree reckless injury (two counts)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a felon

If convicted, officials said Haire could face more than 141 years in prison and fined up to $250,000.

Crime scene

What we know:

Surveillance video was released last week that officials said captures the moments before and after a shooting left one teen dead and two others injured near 79th and Hampton in Milwaukee.

The footage shows a burst of gunfire – 12 shots in six seconds – altering the lives of three families. The video captures the chaos as a group of young people realized one of them had been hit.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Voices cried out for help as multiple people tried to assist the victims.

The Milwaukee Police Department said 16-year-old Marquis Champion, a Bay View High School student, was killed at the scene. Two other teens, ages 17 and 18, were wounded.

The video also shows someone running away from the area roughly 20 seconds before the shots were fired.

The final frames of the footage show the sheer shock as people scrambled for safety and to get help.

Shooting victim is alderman's nephew

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers issued the following statement on this case:

"A week ago tonight, on October 20th, my 16-year-old nephew, Marquis Champion, was tragically taken from us in a senseless act of violence during a triple shooting near 79th and Hampton. Two other young men who were with him were also shot, but thankfully they survived and are recovering from their injuries.

"Marquis was full of life, and he brought joy to everyone around him. He wasn’t a troublemaker; he was a good kid with a bright spirit and a big heart. Losing him has left our family shattered and in deep mourning. He was a student at Bay View High School, and he had so many dreams ahead of him.

"As our family prepares for his funeral and burial, we ask for privacy, prayers, and understanding during this painful time. We are also praying for the full recovery of the two young men who were injured that night.

"I’m asking for the community’s help in finding justice for Marquis."

Search for Haire

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are seeking information on Haire's whereabouts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information on his location is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Related article