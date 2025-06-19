article

The Brief Three people are charged with reckless homicide for a May shooting. It happened near 76th and Hampton. The victim died at a hospital. Warrants were issued for the arrests of two of the three people who were charged.



Milwaukee County prosecutors have charged three people with reckless homicide for a May shooting that killed a 35-year-old man.

Court records show 19-year-old Jaymoses Moody is in custody, while warrants were issued for the arrests of 20-year-old Alyse Brown-Felton and 19-year-old Moneyka Lindsey.

The shooting happened on the night of May 6. A criminal complaint states an officer found the 35-year-old victim, since identified as Emmanuel Allen, unconscious in the driver's seat of an SUV and pulled him out. Allen later died at a hospital.

Allen's SUV had crashed across the street from a gas station. In that gas station parking lot, court filings said police found two bullet casings. Three more bullet casings, as well as some bullet fragments, were found inside Allen's SUV.

Ballistics testing compared the casings found in the parking lot to those found in the SUV. Prosecutors said the results were "consistent with two different guns" and gunfire "coming into the vehicle and also being discharged inside the vehicle outward."

Surveillance video showed Allen's SUV pull up to a gas station pump on the night of the shooting, per the complaint, followed by a brown Chevrolet. One suspect, a woman, got out of the Chevrolet and into Allen's SUV. Two other suspects, a woman and a man, both of whom were armed, then got out of the Chevrolet and approached Allen's SUV.

Court filings said one of the armed suspects pulled the first suspect out of the SUV and got into the vehicle herself. At the same time, the other armed suspect pointed a gun at the driver's window. The suspect who was pulled out of the SUV then went back to the Chevrolet.

Allen then suddenly began to drive, according to the complaint, and the armed suspect who was outside the SUV could be seen firing at least two shots. The other armed suspect was dragged before eventually falling out of the vehicle. The two armed suspects then got back into the Chevrolet and drove away. Allen ultimately crashed across the street from the gas station.

Court filings said police traced the Chevrolet, through tow history and parking citation records, to a home near 22nd and Galena. Investigators determined Brown-Felton lived there and compared a recent booking photo to identify her as the suspect who first got into Allen's SUV. The Chevrolet was also found there and towed for processing.

A forensic investigator lifted six latent fingerprints from the Chevrolet. Court filings said one print matched Brown-Felton, while another matched Lindsey. The other four "lacked sufficient detail for identification purposes."

The investigation led police to a different home near 45th and Wright, where prosecutors said Brown-Felton and Lindsey were believed to have been on the night of the shooting. Surveillance video from that area showed the two women arriving roughly 30 minutes after the homicide dressed in clothing "consistent with" that worn by the two women at the shooting scene.

Cellphone data placed the two women together on the night of the shooting, per the complaint. Surveillance video was used to track the Chevrolet's location around the city that night, and additional cellphone data was consistent with both women being in the same areas as the vehicle at the same times.

The complaint states Lindsey and Brown-Felton are in a relationship. Warrants for the arrests of both women were issued on June 17, according to court records.

Prosecutors said ballistic testing determined the two bullet casings found in the gas station parking lot were also used in an unrelated shooting weeks later near 91st and Silver Spring.

Woods was later charged in that case, through which his cellphone data was reviewed. Court filings said his cellphone data included text conversations with Lindsey that, coupled with location data, was "consistent" with Woods being the man who fired two shots at Allen's SUV.

In custody, the complaint states Woods said he was with the two women on the night of the shooting. There, Lindsey planned to confront Allen for "talking" to Brown-Felton. Brown-Felton got into the man's car, at which time Woods and Lindsey approached on opposite side of the vehicle. He said the man "must have seen them coming" because he had a gun. He said he fired once or twice, and Lindsey "shot more" than he did, but he did not know who fired first.

Woods claimed they only wanted to intimidate the man, court filings said, but did not explain why they ran.