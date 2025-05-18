Milwaukee overnight shootings on Sunday, 2 teens injured
MILWAUKEE - Two teenagers were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 18, 2025.
Maxwell and Fond du Lac
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at 12:14 a.m., a 17-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
91st and Silver Spring
What we know:
Just before 1 a.m., a 14-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police are investigating and say that the shooting resulted from a robbery, and are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
