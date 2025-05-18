Milwaukee overnight shootings on Sunday, 2 teens injured

article

The Brief Two people, a 14-year-old and 17-year-old, were injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 18. Both shootings happened before 1 a.m. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.



Maxwell and Fond du Lac

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at 12:14 a.m., a 17-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

91st and Silver Spring

What we know:

Just before 1 a.m., a 14-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police are investigating and say that the shooting resulted from a robbery, and are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.