Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded in north side home

article

Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded on the city's far north side Tuesday night, Sept. 20.

The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, was in his home on Servite Drive – located just southwest of 76th and Brown Deer – around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are looking for whoever is responsible and don't yet know what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.