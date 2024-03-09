Milwaukee police: Gunfire exchanged near 73rd and Capitol

article

Milwaukee police arrested a 20-year-old who was wounded in a shooting on Saturday afternoon, March 9.

It happened near 73rd and Capitol around 1:30 p.m. Police said it appears there was an exchange of gunfire between the 20-year-old and another person.

The 20-year-old went to a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury, police said, before being taken into custody. The district attorney's office will review charges.

Police are still looking for the other person believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.