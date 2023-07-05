Milwaukee shooting, 62nd and Bobolink, suspect out on bail

article

Antwuan Scott, 27, of Milwaukee, is charged in connection with a shooting that happened June 27 near 62nd and Bobolink. Prosecutors say he shot the brother of the mother of his child.

Police responded around 7 p.m. on June 27 and found that the victim, 21, had been shot in the leg.

Prosecutors say Scott showed up at the home of the mother of his child, and there was an argument between the two. At one point, a criminal complaint says Scott got out of a Jeep and started shooting. The woman's brother was hit in the leg, and his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. She said he told her "Antwuan" had just shot him, according to the complaint.

Investigators found 26 spent 9mm casings on the ground at the scene, along with three .380 "Speer" spent casings.

The complaint says the victim's girlfriend said the victim had a .380 pistol that was in her purse. Prosecutors say the location of the 9mm casings was consistent with where witnesses said Scott was shooting from, while the location of the .380 casings was consistent with a round found in the gun located in the victim's girlfriend's purse.

The complaint says a home in the area was hit by gunfire twice.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Scott was convicted of possession of narcotics in 2015 and thereby prohibited from possessing a firearm, the complaint notes. Additionally, he was out on bail at the time of the shooting in a Waukesha County case.

The new charges include first-degree reckless injury (habitual criminality repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual criminality repeater) and felony bail jumping (habitual criminality repeater).

He made his initial appearance in court on July 3. Cash bond was set at $20,000.