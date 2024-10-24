2021 Milwaukee shooting, man sentenced to 20 years in prison

article

The Brief A man has been sentenced to prison for a 2021 shooting on Milwaukee's north side. Court records show he pleaded guilty to reckless injury and a felony gun charge. Prosecutors said he knew the victim and was out on bond for another offense at the time.



A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to decades behind bars for a 2021 shooting on the city's north side.

Demetrius Pearson was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. The 35-year-old was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other crimes, in the case. Court records show he pleaded guilty in February to a lesser charge of first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. A felony bail jumping charge was dismissed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors said Pearson shot a woman multiple times at a home near 60th and Port in September 2021.

A criminal complaint said the victim was at work, but rushed home after a person who was watching her kids said someone was ringing the doorbell. When she got home, the victim said she saw Pearson come out of the bushes next to the driveway.

Featured article

Pearson and the victim knew each other, the complaint states. The victim said Pearson asked to talk to her, which she denied. Pearson then said, "I told you I ain't got it all, and I'm going to kill you."

The complaint states Pearson shot the victim three times. Pearson offered to take the victim to the hospital, she said, but ultimately took her car keys and left without her.

Pearson was convicted of arson in 2015, court documents show. At the time of the shooting, he was out on bond for another offense.