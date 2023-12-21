Expand / Collapse search

Shooting on Milwaukee's north side, 1 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said an apparent road rage shooting wounded one person Thursday morning, Dec. 21.

It happened near 60th and Appleton around 5:45 a.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.


 