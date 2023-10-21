Sisters charged in Milwaukee shooting, victim paralyzed

article

Two Milwaukee sisters are accused in connection to a September shooting and beating that left a man paralyzed.

Tytiana Davis, 29, is charged with first-degree reckless injury and aggravated battery. Tykeyah Griffin, 25, is charged with aggravated battery.

It happened near 59th and Locust during the early morning hours of Sept. 16. Police arrived to find the 31-year-old victim in the yard of a home with a gunshot wound to his back and shoulder. He was left paralyzed and was later treated for broken ribs and a punctured lung, according to a criminal complaint.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint states the victim told police he used to be in a relationship with Griffin and was headed to her house after an argument with other people. He said he was walking toward her home when Davis – who the victim said was Griffin's older sister – Griffin and a third woman approached him. The third woman had a baseball and started to hit him with it while Davis and Griffin beat him, he said.

The victim said he fought back, punching Griffin and Davis because he feared he would "be beaten to death," according to the complaint. He said he was on the ground and heard Davis say

"This is how you do it, sis" before he felt a blunt object on his back and was shot.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

A witness told police she saw a woman with a baseball bat start to repeatedly hit the victim, per the complaint. The witness said the victim "never attempted to fight back" until he was hit in the face with the bat, at which time he "swung" at one of the women. The witness kept driving, she said, and soon heard a gunshot and saw the three women run. The witness drove in reverse and asked the man if he'd been shot, and he said he had been and "I can't feel my legs."

Davis made her initial court appearance Oct. 17 and had cash bond set at $12,000. Griffin's cash bond was set at $5,000 when she made her initial appearance last week.