Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 4 wounded

Three Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and four others wounded Saturday, Sept. 16.

Two of the shootings happened roughly a mile apart from one another.

59th and Locust

A 31-year-old taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot around 2:30 a.m., police said. Authorities are investigating what led to the shooting.

47th and Locust

Three people were shot around 4 a.m. A 28-year-old man died at the scene. Police said two other victims, ages 32 and 39, were taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

A gun was recovered at the scene. Police are looking for a 22-year-old man in connection to the shooting.

27th and Auer

A 26-year-old was shot around 5:30 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A gun was recovered.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.