Shooting near Milwaukee Police District 3, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Milwaukee Police District 3 early Thursday morning, Nov. 10.

Police said the shooting near 49th and Lisbon happened around 3:35 a.m. The 72-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.


 