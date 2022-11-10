Shooting near Milwaukee Police District 3, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Milwaukee Police District 3 early Thursday morning, Nov. 10.
Police said the shooting near 49th and Lisbon happened around 3:35 a.m. The 72-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.