Milwaukee shooting wounds 3 including boy, man accused

A Milwaukee man is charged in a shooting that wounded three people – including himself and an 8-year-old boy – on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Prosecutors said 32-year-old Dajmonte Nurse exchanged gunfire with another man during an argument. At the time, police said they were looking for an additional suspect; it is unclear if anyone else will be charged in the case.

Shooting scene

The shooting happened outside a home near 47th and Hope around 4:30 p.m. that afternoon. Milwaukee police said three people – ages 32, 27 and 8 – were wounded.

Police found three 9mm handgun bullet casings, nine bullet casings from a rifle, two bullet casings and one bullet at the scene. The home had bullet strikes, and there was shattered glass on the front door. Later, investigators found Nurse's minivan had 15 bullet strikes on its passenger side.

Scene near 47th and Hope

Witness, victim statements

According to a criminal complaint, a 27-year-old woman told police that Nurse – who she shares a child with – came to her house because he was upset about an Instagram post she made. She said Nurse and her boyfriend got into an argument outside that led to the gunfire, during which she was shot in the leg.

Prosecutors said an 8-year-old boy told police that Nurse picked him and two of his siblings up from school in a blue minivan before the shooting. He said Nurse drove them to the house near 47th and Hope, and the kids stayed in the minivan as Nurse went up to the front door.

The boy said he saw Nurse arguing with a man and woman before Nurse "shot his gun first," per the complaint. The boy said the other man then shot his gun, and he felt he was struck – and knew Nurse was struck, too. He said Nurse drove them all back home with a flat tire. A bullet fragment was later removed from the boy's wound.

Featured article

Another child who was in Nurse's minivan also told police Nurse got out with a gun and started arguing with people at the door, according to prosecutors. The child said Nurse shot the gun "one time" and ran back to the minivan when a man started shooting at the vehicle.

After the shooting and having returned home, the complaint states witnesses told investigators that Nurse pointed the gun at a family member during a different argument. That family member said the argument transpired over concern about the 8-year-old boy's injury.

The complaint states a woman told police that Nurse was to pick her kids up from school that day, and she knew he was going to be "bringing diapers" to his child. She said he called and said he and the boy had been "hit' in a crossfire" while driving. She also said her children are "traumatized" because of what happened.

Nurse in custody

According to the complaint, Nurse told detectives he was upset with the mother of one of his children over an Instagram post that was promoting drugs. He said he called her and went to her house to drop off clothes for their child when her boyfriend came outside with a rifle and confronted him.

Prosecutors said Nurse claimed the boyfriend made a comment about "knowing where his mother stayed," which he felt was a threat, so he shot at the boyfriend and the mother of his child – striking her in the leg. Nurse said the boyfriend then shot him in the leg.

The complaint states Nurse was convicted in a 2016 robbery case and was not legally allowed to have a gun.

In all, Nurse is charged with:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

Neglecting a child (three counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Misdemeanor disorderly conduct (two counts)

Misdemeanor intentionally pointing a firearm at a person

Court records show Nurse's bond was set at $75,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 26.