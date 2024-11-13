Violent Milwaukee Tuesday; 1 dead, 4 injured including child

The Brief Five people, including an 8-year-old child, were shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 12. One person died in one of the shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.



It was a violent Tuesday across Milwaukee, with five people, including an 8-year-old, being shot on Nov. 12.

One person died as a result.

It was just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when police say what started as an argument ended as a crime scene.

Police say the shooting, which was part of a domestic dispute, happened near 47th and Hope. Three people, including an 8-year-old were shot and injured.

"At the end of the day if you cannot handle that situation, and it’s getting to that point.. You just need to go. Just leave," said Jameria Nelson, a neighbor. "You aren’t thinking about nobody else's kids."

A 32-year-old man was arrested. However, police are seeking an additional suspect.

The incident has people like Nelson scared and frustrated.

"Violence leads to other stuff and leads to kids getting killed, people just getting shot for no reason, innocent bystanders," Nelson said. "It’s just a lot."

While the 8-year-old and the two others, a 27-year-old and a 32-year-old, are expected to be okay, this shooting wasn't the only shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed just after 10 p.m. near 27th and Oklahoma in a different incident. And another shooting near 40th and Garfield sent a 19-year-old to the hospital.

"This gun violence, it has to stop. I just need everything to stop," Nelson said. "You are putting somebody else's life in danger because you aren’t thinking."

Criminal charges against the 32-year-old in jail have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information about these shootings is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.