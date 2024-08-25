Expand / Collapse search

47th and Clarke shooting; Milwaukee man charged, 2 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 25, 2024 2:34pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Darqureous Word

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and wounding two people on the city's north side in June.

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old Darqureous Word with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The shooting happened near 47th and Clarke on June 26.

According to a criminal complaint, police found five bullet casings at the scene. The victims, ages 18 and 19, went to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

One of the victims said the shooting happened during a drug deal, per the complaint. He said he briefly "blacked out," but drove himself to a hospital once he realized he had been shot.

That victim also identified Word as the shooter from a photo lineup, telling investigators: "It's definitely him, it is the eyes, the nose, the mouth. I have known dude for years."

Investigators also identified Word as a suspect through his Facebook page, per the complaint. Prosecutors said police had looked at that profile during a separate investigation and acquired a phone number. That phone number was linked to Word in a different investigation, too.

Word made his initial court appearance on Aug. 16; his cash bond was set at $25,000.