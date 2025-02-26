Milwaukee shooting at 47th and Burleigh; 26-year-old man accused

article

The Brief A shooting at a business near 47th and Burleigh in Milwaukee has led to criminal charges. 26-year-old Shavonta White is accused of being the shooter in this case. White told investigators he did not intend to shoot the victim, only to "scare" him.



A 26-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and wounding a man near 47th and Burleigh, allegedly over marijuana. The accused is Shavonta White – and he faces a single charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a shooting at Jordan Food & Tobacco at 47th and Burleigh on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 16. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 24-year-old victim who suffered a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and surgery.

Investigators spoke with a witness who indicated he "knew the shooter as 'T'"- and that "T" had been loitering around the store for hours. The witness told police earlier in the afternoon, he saw "T" point a handgun at the store, and he told "T" to put the gun away. Around 5 p.m., the witness indicated "T" got into an altercation with the victim and "he saw 'T' pull out the same handgun and then shoot (the victim) at close range," the complaint says.

Scene near 47 and Burleigh

Officers located one spent 9mm casing at the crime scene. They also recovered surveillance videos and "items of evidence that a review of the video showed the suspect had handled while in the store," the complaint says.

The next day, a fingerprint examiner reviewed nine prints from the items of evidence seen in the video. Officials were able to identify the defendant, Shavonta White, as a match to six of the prints recovered, the complaint says.

On Feb. 22, officers observed the defendant enter a residence near 65th and Sheridan in Milwaukee. Officers knocked on the door of the home and ordered the defendant to go outside. White was taken into custody.

During a search of the residence where White was arrested, officers "located a black Taurus G3C 9mm handgun in the locked closet underneath the stairs, underneath several window screens and inside a plastic bag. The firearm was wrapped in a wet towel and had several rust spots forming," the complaint says.

Interview with investigators

What they're saying:

Investigators conducted an interview with the defendant in which he "admitted to being the shooter," the complaint says. White told investigators that the victim "had taken his bag of marijuana on the day of the shooting and he confronted (the victim) about it. The defendant stated that the marijuana was returned to him," the complaint says. White told investigators "he did not intend to shooting (the victim) but wanted to just scare him. The defendant stated that he fled and then later soaked the firearm in bleach inside a bag in a sink for approximately 1 day and that was the same firearm found by police," the complaint says.

What's next:

White made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Cash bond was set at $100,000.

White is scheduled back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 6.