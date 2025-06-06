Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 dead, 4 wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee shootings left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday. Two shootings happened minutes apart on Hampton Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



A pair of Milwaukee shootings left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday, June 6.

46th and Hampton

What we know:

Four people were shot around 4:10 p.m. Police said three victims – ages 16, 33 and 46 – were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. The fourth, unidentified victim died at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we don't know:

MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

Featured article

69th and Hampton

What we know:

Two people were shot minutes later roughly a mile-and-a-half away. A 22-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to MPD, while a 23-year-old victim died at the scene.

Police scene at 69th and Hampton

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mayor's response

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued the following statement on the shooting that happened along Hampton Avenue:

"With information from both the fire and police departments, I am monitoring developments related to the shootings along West Hampton Avenue late today. The fire department has provided preliminary information regarding the emergency medical response, and the police have shared early aspects of the criminal investigation.

"I am appalled by the senseless use of firearms to settle disagreements. There is no situation in which that is appropriate.

"To anyone inclined to shamelessly shoot at another human being, your actions will land you in prison. To everyone in our city, I ask that you take all possible steps that you can to reduce gun violence.

"In these most recent incidents, I have every reason to believe those responsible will be brought to justice."