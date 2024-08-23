The Brief A shooting early Thursday morning killed one man and wounded three other people in Milwaukee. The family of David Anderson, the man who died, remembered the 38-year-old with a vigil. Police said they know who they are looking for, but have not yet made an arrest.



Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed one man – and wounded three other people – outside a bar on Thursday.

Loved ones of 38-year-old David Anderson said he was working as a security guard at Premier Sports Lounge when he was killed. His family took a moment to grieve on Friday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Family grieves

Anderson's family released green and gold balloons into the Friday night sky. They said those were his favorite colors.

"Everybody know he was at the door, he greeted everybody," said Shalaney Anderson, David's sister. "All you had to was just go home. He was 10 or 15 minutes to going home."

David Anderson (photo provided by family)

"A tragic situation and an unfortunate situation, but it should have never happened," said Loyalty, who works at the bar.

The shooting near 40th and North happened around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday. Police have not said what led to the gunfire, but did say the other three victims are expected to survive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"This is senseless," said Ethel Anderson, David's mother. "My son is gone, and I will never see him again. But he is always going to be a part of my life, always be a part of my heart."

Ethel Anderson spoke publicly for the first time since the shooting during Friday's vigil.

Shooting near 40th and North (Aug. 22, 2024)

MPD tips

MPD said officers know who they're looking for. No arrests have been made yet.

"Whoever you are, come forward, turn yourselves in, because what you did was wrong," Ethel Anderson said. She and others pleaded for the person responsible to come clean.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.