Milwaukee shooting near 40th and North; 1 dead, 3 wounded

One person is dead and three others are wounded following a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday morning, Aug. 22.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. near 40th and North.

Police say a 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others, ages 29, 30, and 37, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.