Milwaukee man accused of attempted homicide in 3 separate shootings

The Brief Prosecutors accuse the same man of attempted homicide for three separate 2023 shootings. The latest case, filed on Thursday, is tied to a shooting near 40th and Hadley. All three shootings happened within a month of one another.



A Milwaukee man is accused of attempted homicide for three separate shootings that happened within a month of one another.

Prosecutors re-filed charges against 20-year-old Gregory Thomas-Dockery on Thursday for a shooting that happened on June 10, 2023. Court records indicate it's the third time he has been charged in that shooting; two previous cases for the same offense were previously dismissed on prosecutor's motion.

Thomas-Dockery was 18 years old when each of the three shootings took place. In addition to attempted first-degree intentional homicide for those three shootings, prosecutors have also charged Thomas-Dockery with involvement in a fourth shooting that happened in June 2023.

Here are the attempted homicide cases Thomas-Dockery is charged in, in chronological order of when the alleged crime took place.

A criminal complaint states a 17-year-old was shot in the back at a gas station. Twenty-nine 9mm bullet casings and three 40-caliber brass cartridges were found at the scene.

A witness told police, per the complaint, that she was getting gas when a white SUV pulled in and parked. There were two people in the SUV, and four other people walked up to it; one of them eventually reached inside the vehicle. The witness said she then saw bullets "coming out of the front windshield." She said she heard around 30 total shots between two rounds of gunfire, believing the first round was fired by people who arrived in the SUV and the second round was fired by people who walked up to the SUV.

In a Facebook Live video, the complaint states Thomas-Dockery and another man – Raedonn Simmons – were seen at the gas station. Simmons was live narrating the events of the shooting, prosecutors said, and both men admitted in the video to being responsible for the shooting. Both men were also seen holding multiple guns during the video.

Two days later, police responded to another gas station near 60th and Villard on June 7, 2023. There, officers found 35 spent casings. Surveillance video showed two people firing multiple shots at a vehicle as it drove northbound on 60th Street. The two shooters were later identified as Thomas-Dockery and Simmons. Detectives also used that video to link them to the 76th and Mill shooting.

In this case, Thomas-Dockery is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the 76th and Mill shooting. He is charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon for the 60th and Villard shooting. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in October 2023, court records show.

June 10, 2023 | 40th and Hadley

Prosecutors said a victim, who was 17 years old at the time, suffered 12 gunshot wounds – including femur fractures. Officers found eight bullet casings at the scene. Multiple witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, seeing the shooter and finding the victim in an alley.

Video from a garage showed two people in the front seat of an SUV that was reversing through the alley, the complaint states. Investigators linked the SUV to Thomas-Dockery, and a search of the SUV unveiled a bullet casing and an airline boarding pass with the name "Simmons."

The complaint states a detective found an Instagram video from July 19, 2023 – more than a month after the shooting – that showed Thomas-Dockery and another person. In that video, prosecutors said the two were talking about their role in a shooting. The conversation included descriptions of what took place near 40th and Hadley on June 10, 2023.

Thomas-Dockery made his initial court appearance on the latest charges filed against him in this shooting on Friday. Court records show he is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, cash bond was set at $200,000, and he's due back in court on Oct. 11.

Prosecutors said a 30-year-old victim was shot at a gas station and taken to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to the neck, back and arm. Police found eight bullet casings at the scene.

A criminal complaint states surveillance video from the gas station showed four people – all with guns – pull up to the gas station in a silver Nissan Sentra. Two people got out, went into the gas station's convenience store and returned to the silver Nissan. The car then drove and parked on the north end of the parking lot.

All four people then got out – each armed with a gun – and began "watching" the door to the convenience store, the complaint states. Video showed the victim leaving the convenience store and all four people approaching him from behind. Two of the four people were seen shooting toward the victim from "within 10 feet" before the victim fell to the ground.

The group then ran back to the silver Nissan, which sped away from the scene, according to the complaint. The car was found a short time later near 77th and Bender – roughly a mile from the scene – "completely engulfed in flames."

Two of the four suspects were arrested near 91st and Lynx in August 2023 when police executed a search warrant. The complaint states one of the two was Thomas-Dockery, who was wearing "the same pants" as one of the two shooters seen on surveillance. In an interview with police, the complaint states Thomas-Dockery admitted he was at the gas station at the time of the shooting.

In this case, Thomas-Dockery is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Court records indicate he pleaded not guilty in September 2023.

Additional charges

Thomas-Dockery is one of two men accused in the June 5, 2023 and June 7, 2023 shootings.

Raedonn Simmons is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the June 5 shooting, and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon for the June 7 shooting.

Court records also show Simmons is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for crimes that happened on June 10, 2023 and July 3, 2023. Those records link Simmons to a third person – 18-year-old Javion Rainey – who is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a July 3, 2023 crime. FOX6 News has not confirmed whether those charges are related to the same crimes that Thomas-Dockery is accused of committing.

Court records show Simmons is slated to go to trial in December for all three attempted homicide cases. Rainey is next due in court on Oct. 23.